Birthday Special: Why Abhishek Bachchan is the Throwback King of Bollywood!

Abhishek Bachchan turns 44 today, on February 5. 2020 is a lot more special for the actor for two reasons. First, he completes two decades in the Hindi film industry, as Refugee, his first film released all the way back in 2000. And secondly, he has some really intriguing line-up of films coming up that include The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, Ludo, and Amazon's Breathe 2. This could be the year of his metamorphosis.

We all know he's a fine actor and has delivered some incredible performances and films in the form of Yuva, Bluffmaster, Guru, Sarkar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and more recently, Dum Maaro Dum and Manmarziyaan. So talking about them would be too basic!

Let's talk about his Instagram account since an actor's stardom today is also judged on the basis of his followers and online attraction. Bachchan's account is pure bliss, particularly if you are old school and revel in blast-from-the-past photos and videos, with the sole reason of giving you a nostalgic rush. And Bachchan surely knows how to press the right buttons.

For all the followers who follow him religiously, they would know the actor is extremely fond of sharing such memories. For those who haven't, give it a try. He has more than 800 posts on Instagram, here are 10 of them that prove the actor is truly the Throwback King:

1. The One And Only- Amitabh Bachchan

When Amitabh Bachchan was awarded the International Style Icon at the Stardust Awards, Jr. Bachchan shared an old picture of his father, perhaps from the early 70s, and we must say Big B's handsomeness was purely unparalleled. For all those who grew up in that era, this post is for you all!

2. Family Comes First

View this post on Instagram How time flies.... A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) onMar 31, 2015 at 9:13am PDT

How many people can you recognise in this picture? Bachchan rightly captions this- How time flies... and Abhishek Bachchan looks really cute in this adorable picture!

3. A Very Special Birthday Post

Abhishek is very close to his elder sister Shweta Bachchan so a regular birthday post would have been too mainstream. So how about digging beneath and finding a picture not many people have seen! Here's another fantastic throwback where the two are with their mother, Jaya Bachchan. Indeed, big sisters are the best!

4. Jab We Met

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together for the first time in Raj Kanwar's Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, is this picture from the sets? Well, this is their first photoshoot together and as Bachchan says, they both have come a long way ever since. This was his post to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary in 2015.

5. The Three Generations Together

Bachchan describes this picture as one of his most favourite photographs together. It has his grandfather, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, father, Amitabh Bachchan, and himself as a toddler. Classic throwback, we must say!

6. Time To Spot Junior Bachchan

It was time to remember some good old days again as the actor shared a picture from his school assembly where all the students were lined-up for a picture. Can you spot him?

7. The Fighter Father

View this post on Instagram Together. Always and no matter what! #fathersandsons #bestfriends A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) onApr 10, 2016 at 8:04am PDT

This has to be his most emotional post yet. This is from August 2, 1982, celebrated as Bachchan's second birthday since he overpowered a massive injury. The world knows he was grievously hurt while shooting a fight sequence on the sets of Manmohan Desai's Coolie, and the entire nation prayed for his recovery. This is Bachchan coming out of the hospital after being discharged. For all his fans, this moment is still special.

8. The Iconic Coolie Climax

Bachchan's character was supposed to die after being shot by Kader Khan. However, after the accident, Manmohan Desai changed the climax where he survives. Abhishek writes God made only one Amitabh Bachchan! Rightly so!

9. 45 Years Of Togetherness

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973, and Abhishek shared a candid moment of his parents, wishing them on their 45 years of togetherness in 2018. Here's to more laughter in their lives!

10. To India... With Love

View this post on Instagram #KargilVijayDivas #JaiHind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) onJul 25, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

July 26 is celebrated as the Kargil Diwas and Bachchan, who played Captain Vikram Batra in LOC Kargil, couldn't have stayed away from sharing the moment when the Indian Army hoisted the Indian Flag where it rightly belonged. Just like for all of us, for him too, the nation comes first!

