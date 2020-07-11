Birthday wishes for Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar on his 71st birthday

The cricket fraternity on Friday took to social media to wish Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar on his 71st birthday. Sunil, who is regarded as one of the finest batsmen ever to play the sport, held numerous records and the fact that he was also a World Cup winner, puts him in elite company. Here are some wishes:

Sachin Tendulkar: "I got to meet my idol Gavaskar sir for the first time in 1987. As a 13-year-old I couldn't believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to and wanted to emulate. What a day that was. Wishing you a very happy 71st Birthday sir. Have a healthy and safe year ahead."

Madan Lal: "Happy Birthday to one of the best opening batsmen the world has ever seen! Sunny bhai wishing you the best of health and happiness. Have a wonderful day! #SunilGavaskar."

Mohammad Kaif: "Happy birthday, Sunny bhai. Grew up listening about his legendary tales of batting without a helmet. Now fortunate enough to know him & hear those stories from the man himself. The man is always at home in the West Indies."

Sanjay Manjrekar: "Why did I want to be a batsman and play for India? Answer: Sunil Gavaskar. Happy Birthday sir!"

VVS Laxman: "Many more happy returns of the day to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Thank you for inspiring me over the years and it has been an absolute pleasure spending time with you in the commentary box in the last few years. Wish you a great year ahead Sunny bhai."

ICC: "First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. First batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice. Held the record for most number of Test tons till 2005. First India fielder to claim 100 Test catches. Happy Birthday to the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar."

