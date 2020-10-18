Birthday wishes pour in as Anil Kumble turns 50

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli led the birthday wishes for Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble as the former India captain and coach turned 50 on Saturday.

"Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day," tweeted Kohli.

Both Kohli and Kumble had worked together as a captain-coach combine with the India team before the two had to part ways following acrimony ahead of the ODI series in West Indies in 2017 and immediately after the Champions Trophy where India lost the final to Pakistan.

His long-time teammate Sachin Tendulkar too wished him.

"Happy Birthday Anil. Wishing you the very best for all your future endeavours. Hope to catch up soon," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter while posting a picture of him, Harbhajan, Laxman with Kumble.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took a humorous tone, recalling the Adelaide Test where Kumble fell short of 13 runs due to his advice to go after the bowling.

Sehwag took the blame for that while wishing his former skipper.

"Officially, I had 136 Intern'tnl wickets, but unofficially had one which was costliest, when I asked @anilkumble1074 bhai to not do tuktuk to offspinner & score his century quickly and he got out on 87. Sorry Anil Bhai, but congratulations on the half century today. Happy Birthday," tweeted Sehwag.

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh wrote on his timeline, "To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most - Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074. Birthday cake your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half century Red heart Image."

Among others to wish him were VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina.

