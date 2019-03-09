Birthday wishes pour in for Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur

cricket

Harmanpreet was ruled out of the ODI series against England women in Mumbai due to an ankle injury. Still recovering from the injury, she also sat out of the ongoing T20 series against England

Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur Friday turned 30 and wishes poured in from across the cricket community to wish the batting star. Harmanpreet, who has been honoured with Arjuna Award for her excellence during the World Cup 2017, has played 93 ODIs and 96 T20Is for India. The BCCI Women wished its captain, "Wishing our very own champion @ImHarmanpreet, a very happy birthday!"

"Happy Birthday Harry Di (@ImHarmanpreet). You have truly changed the complexion of the women's game with two amazing knocks at the two World Cups!," teammate and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav said. England medium pacer Kate Cross also took to twitter to wish the Indian star. "Happy birthday twinnie @ImHarmanpreet hope you have a lovely day." The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took the opportunity to remind everyone of the power-hitter's unbeaten 171 in the World Cup 2017 semi-final against Australia.

"India T20I captain A fantastic 171* in the #WWC17 semis A maiden T20I century in the opening match of @T20WorldCup 2018 Happy 30th birthday @ImHarmanpreet!," ICC tweeted. Posting a picture of himself and Harmanpreet, Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane tweeted: "There are no boundaries which a woman can't surpass. And @ImHarmanpreet truly proves that! Wishing you a very happy birthday, Harmanpreet Kaur. Keep the runs coming! #HappyBirthdayHarmanpreet." Harmanpreet was ruled out of the ODI series against England women in Mumbai due to an ankle injury. Still recovering from the injury, she also sat out of the ongoing T20 series against England.

