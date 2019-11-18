MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

BIS study: Mumbai tops ranking for tap water quality, Delhi finishes last

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 11:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The 10 samples which were collected from different parts of Mumbai cleared the BIS test and passed all the 19 parameters.

This image has been used for representational purposes only
This image has been used for representational purposes only

The city of Mumbai was ranked first in the list of Indian cities to have the cleanest tap water, according to a study by Bureau of Indian Standards.

The study tested samples from 21 state capitals. The 10 samples which were collected from different parts of Mumbai cleared the BIS test and passed all the 19 parameters. Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan took to the microblogging site to say, "Tests were conducted on various parameters such as organoleptic and physical tests, chemical test, toxic substances and bacteriological tests in the first stage."

On the other hand, the samples from other cities failed on either one or more parameters.

All the water samples which were taken from Delhi failed on all 19 parameters. Apart from that 14 other states too failed on all fronts.

"Mumbai tops ranking released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for quality of tap water. Delhi is at the bottom, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters," Paswan said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

He further added, "We are committed to providing clean drinking water to every citizen. Govt. wants to encourage State Govts to ensure that quality piped drinking water to everyone. The government intends to make BIS Standards mandatory for Tap Water so as to ensure quality drinking water for all."

Hyderabad and Bhubhaneshwar stood second and third respectively with one of their samples failing on one parameter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbairam vilas paswanmumbai news

Mumbai's water hero repairs leaking taps for free!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK