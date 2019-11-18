BIS study: Mumbai tops ranking for tap water quality, Delhi finishes last

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The city of Mumbai was ranked first in the list of Indian cities to have the cleanest tap water, according to a study by Bureau of Indian Standards.

The study tested samples from 21 state capitals. The 10 samples which were collected from different parts of Mumbai cleared the BIS test and passed all the 19 parameters. Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan took to the microblogging site to say, "Tests were conducted on various parameters such as organoleptic and physical tests, chemical test, toxic substances and bacteriological tests in the first stage."

Jal Jeevan Mission, announced by PM Shri @narendramodi aims to provide clean & safe drinking water to all households by 2024. In order to ensure this BIS @IndianStandards tested water samples taken from 20 state capitals and Delhi. The result of the same are out. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/dzvDSTnLUy — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) November 16, 2019

On the other hand, the samples from other cities failed on either one or more parameters.

Tests were conducted on various parameters such as Organoleptic and Physical Tests, Chemical test, Toxic substances and Bacteriological tests in the first stage. 2/4 @PMOIndia @IndianStandards @consaff pic.twitter.com/qpNNojXjvO — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) November 16, 2019

Most of the samples from almost all cities have failed to comply with the requirements of IS 10500:2012 in one or more parameters. Only samples drawn from Mumbai were found fit on all the parameters. 3/4 @PMOIndia @consaff @IndianStandards pic.twitter.com/e3UjA0itg5 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) November 16, 2019

All the water samples which were taken from Delhi failed on all 19 parameters. Apart from that 14 other states too failed on all fronts.

"Mumbai tops ranking released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for quality of tap water. Delhi is at the bottom, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters," Paswan said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

He further added, "We are committed to providing clean drinking water to every citizen. Govt. wants to encourage State Govts to ensure that quality piped drinking water to everyone. The government intends to make BIS Standards mandatory for Tap Water so as to ensure quality drinking water for all."

We are committed to provide clean drinking water to every citizen. Govt. wants to encourage State Govts to ensure that quality piped drinking water to everyone. Government intends to make BIS Standards mandatory for Tap Water so as to ensure quality drinking water for all.4/4 pic.twitter.com/AWWwYOOFiX — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) November 16, 2019

Hyderabad and Bhubhaneshwar stood second and third respectively with one of their samples failing on one parameter.

