Bishal Sharma wins Super Dancer Chapter 2, finale gets 34 million live votes

Bishal Sharma from Jorhat, Assam, announced as the winner of Super Dancer Chapter 2



Super Dancer Chapter 2 winner Bishal Sharma, trophy in hand, poses with judges Geeta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu

He came. He performed. He conquered the nation with his magnificent super moves! Amidst all the fanfare, Bishal Sharma from Jorhat, Assam, all of 12 years, was announced as the winner of Super Dancer Chapter 2, the super hit dance reality and homegrown show of Sony Entertainment Television. He received a whopping 12 million votes. Not far behind were Akash Thapa from Dehradun, Vaishnavi Prajapati from Panipat, and Ritik Diwaker from Kanpur.

Bishal was conferred with the title of 'Dance Ka Kal' by the Super Gurus, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Joining them was the versatile and India's favorite actor, Varun Dhawan. Along with the trophy, Bishal took home, a winning amount of Rs. 15 lacs along with a certificate of appreciation, a special gift from PC Jewellers.

The finale evening witnessed the viewers turn into judges and judges into viewers and also see the voting results all through the show to know how their favourite contestant is faring. For the first time, it was not the judges but India who declared the winner by LIVE VOTING through the SonyLIV app. The show and contestants received 34 million votes from LIVE voting.

Ecstatic and overwhelmed with his win, Bishal said, "I am really happy and thrilled to win the title of 'Dance Ka Kal' on Super Dancer Chapter 2. It is truly a dream come true for me and I am grateful to the judges and my choreographer, Sony Entertainment Television for believing in me. It is through their guidance and support, I have been able to achieve this and make my parents proud."

After a nationwide hunt to scout for India's best dancing talents, 12 dancers received a golden opportunity to compete for the coveted title of Super Dancer – Dance Ka Kal. Surviving cut-throat competition and polishing their talent for 26 weeks - Akash Thapa, Bishal Sharma, Ritik Diwaker and Vaishnavi Prajapati successfully reached the Super Finale.

The finale which looked like one promising night with loads of performances, humour and emotional moments was a visual spectacle of sorts with judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur setting the stage on fire with their scintillating performances to famous Bollywood songs. Varun Dhawan who was the guest judge for the evening, collectively raised the entertainment quotient which was thoroughly enjoyed by Judge Anurag Basu and talented hosts - actor Jay Bhanushali and adorable comedian Paritosh Tripathi.

