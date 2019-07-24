Biswabhusan Harichandan takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Governor

national

Narasimhan had been serving as the Governor of both the states from Hyderabad

Pic/ANI

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan took oath as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

At a ceremony which was held at the Raj Bhavan in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh High Court's Acting Chief Justice C. Praveen Kumar administered the oath to the new Governor.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met BJP leader Biswabhushan Harichandan today & congratulated him on being appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/A34EYRJDYp — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Harichandan is a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and is a former minister of Odisha. He is the first full-time Governor of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation in 2014.

Narasimhan had been serving as the Governor of both the states from Hyderabad.

Harichandan is also a prolific writer whose articles have been published in newspapers in Odisha.

(with inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates