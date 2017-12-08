Bitcoin mints new USD 15 thousand record, triggers a cryptocurrency warning

Bitcoin ploughed past $15,000 to a fresh record yesterday, triggering a warning the cryptocurrency was “like a charging train with no brakes”. It struck a new high of $15,242.99, according to Bloomberg News

Bitcoin ploughed past $15,000 to a fresh record yesterday, triggering a warning the cryptocurrency was “like a charging train with no brakes”. It struck a new high of $15,242.99, according to Bloomberg News. The rally came just a day after the virtual currency hit the $12,000 mark for the first time, while it has soared more than 50 per cent in value in just one week.



Bitcoin - which came into being in 2009 and has no legal exchange rate - has risen from a 2017 low of $752 in mid-January and surged dramatically in the past month. The increased interest has been driven by growing acceptance among traditional investors of an innovation once considered the preserve of computer nerds and financial experts.

