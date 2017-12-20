Bizarre! Drunk woman bites and breaks cops finger as they try to arrest her

The incident took place at Kelva beach, which is a popular weekend getaway. People of the area complained to the police when the dunk couple started to create a nuisance

In an absolutely bizarre case, a couple was arrested from Kelva beach in Palghar for getting excessively drunk and creating a nuisance. But that’s not all, when lady police officers were trying to subdue the woman she bit the cop’s finger and broke it.



As per reports by the Indian Express, the incident took place at Kelva beach, which is a popular weekend getaway. People of the area complained to the police when the dunk couple started to create a nuisance. As per Siddhva Jaybhaye, assistant police inspector, Kelva police station, “The couple was creating a ruckus on the beach… Local residents called the police.”

The inspector added that the police took the couple to the police station and wanted to book them for making a nuisance in a public place under the influence of alcohol but they were in no shape to tell the cops their names or any other details.

Siddhva Jaybhaye said, “The couple were not in their senses and could not even tell us their names. So, I asked for their identification cards and planned to call their families to take them away, as they were in no condition to go home by themselves… But the woman started scratching us with her nails.”

The constable tried to subdue the woman, however, the accused bit her fingers. Siddhva Jaybhaye added, “The woman bit the joint of a finger and fractured it. She also injured constable Gunjal’s little finger… But the woman had no idea what she was doing.” The couple has been booked for using criminal force to obstruct a government official from carrying out their duty and with causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code.

