Bizarre! Inmate asked to dump garbage outside Goa prison; escapes

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

An undertrial incarcerated in a central prison in North Goa escaped from there on Tuesday after he was assigned to dump garbage outside the jail premises.

A statewide manhunt has been launched to trace the undertrial Hemraj Bharadwaj, who was arrested a few months back in a Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case.

"We have alerted the police who ensured the borders were sealed within 20 minutes of his escape being brought to our notice. We expect that he will be arrested soon," Inspector General of Prisons Gurudas Pilarnkar told reporters.

A Home Ministry official said that Bharadwaj had been directed by prison guards to dump garbage outside the prison complex, when he made good his escape.

"An enquiry will be ordered into the lapses by the prison authorities, which led to the escape of the undertrial," the official said.

The prison facility has around 500 odd inmates, but more than a dozen inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last few days.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever