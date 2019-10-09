Bizarre! Man allegedly robs bank to pay for wedding expenses

Trinity County: Getting married is a beautiful feeling but it also comes with its share of expenses. Sometimes, these expenses can have an overbearing effect on the groom and lead him to do silly things. A Texas man, Heath Bompous (36) allegedly robbed a bank Groveton, Wallace to pay for his wedding expenses.

After getting caught, he told the officials that he did so in order to pay for his wife’s wedding ring and to manage the reception hall’s bill.

He was arrested by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace who also posted a Facebook video confirming the arrest. “He basically stated he was getting married tomorrow, and he didn’t have enough money for the wedding ring he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Wallace told People.com.

After leaving the bank with around USD 7,000, Bompous thought he had got away. However, his wife contacted him after seeing his photo on Facebook and asked him if he had robbed the bank. She also urged him to go to the police and surrender.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates