Bizarre! Rajasthan-based restaurant serves mask naan and COVID curry

The COVID curry and mask naan being served at Vedic restaurant in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Pic/Twitter Vedic

After pictures of mask parotta being served at a restaurant in Tamil Nadu went viral, another set of pictures of a restaurant serving COVID curry and mask naan has left netizens baffled. From corona pakoda to burgers and cupcakes, restaurants across the globe are coming up with Coronavirus-themed food.

Overcome the fear of corona with world's first ever invented in corona Pandemic... #covidcurry served with #masknaan. We are super proud of being world's first inventor of these unique concept... the motto behind this dish is to bring awareness about #corona pic.twitter.com/1Bpd0IJowS — Vedic (@Vedic_jodhpur) July 29, 2020

A few days ago, Twitter user Vedic took to the micro-blogging site and shared pictures of coronavirus-themed food that is being served in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The restaurant that serves Rajasthani and North Indian cuisine has come up with a unique dish called Covid Curry and Mask Naan.

The naans were made in the shape of face masks, while the COVID curry is a gravy-based dish that comes with rich sauce and koftas. While sharing the pictures of the newly-invented dish, Vedic said the aim is to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.

Vedic also said that they are proud of being the world's first inventor of these unique concepts. In another post, the naan shaped mask and the corona curry can be seen served in plates to customers.

Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Isn't this marketing of your food dishes in Pandemic?" Another user wrote, "The presentation isn't good. Please don't shape it like Coronavirus", while a third user commented, "Who is the Chef? Salute for Creativity."

Here are some reactions:

Corona Curry and Mask Naan. It happens only in India. pic.twitter.com/EIyd1W1Nv2 — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) July 31, 2020

Butter mask naan with Covid 19 curry

Would you eat the mask naan and COVID curry?

