Bizarre! Residents of the Chah Pokhar village are living with dead, here's why

national

They have been burying their dead ones in their homes and it has become part of their day to day life

Representational Image

In what can be called as a bizarre incident, families living in Chah Pokhar in Achnera block of Agra are forced to turn their houses into a graveyard due to lack of burial ground. They have been burying their dead ones in their homes and it has become part of their day to day life.

According to the Times of India, most of the Muslim families living in the village are poor and landless. Men in their families work as contract labourers. The desperate residents of the village have been demanding for a graveyard for years, but their demands were ignored by the authorities.

Reportedly, some years ago, the administration had allotted a plot for a graveyard which now it falls right in the middle of a pond. Villagers had complained multiple times regarding their ordeal but the administration had categorically ignored their demands.

Families in the village had cemented cemented to ensure they occupy less space and stones of different sizes kept over them are the only way to tell them apart. The villagers even held some protest in the past citing the issue.

In 2017, after the death of resident Mangal Khan, his family refused to bury his body until land for a graveyard was provided in the village. Only after assurance by the authorities, the family buried the body of Khan near the pond. However, the administration is yet to implement on their promise.

"All we are asking for is some land for our ancestors. There is a cremation ground for the Hindus in the periphery of the village, but we are living with our dead," said Munim Khan, a factory worker.

Also Read: These humans of Mumbai graveyard shift fight thieves, laugh off horror stories

Sundar Kumar, the village's Pradhan, had asked officials several times for a burial ground for Muslim families, but no action was taken by the authorities.

The district magistrate Ravi Kumar NG claimed that he wasn't aware of the issue. He said, "I will send an official team to the village and get details of the burial land required."

Also Read: Father takes terminally-ill toddler everyday to grave he has dug for her

Top five news stories of the day

Drunken goons thrash Alt Balaji's film crew, Mumbai cops 'extort Rs 50,000'

Four drunk goons allegedly assaulted the crew of Alt Balaji's upcoming show Fixxer on Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday. The cast — Mahie Gill, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Karishma Sharma — escaped, but director of photography Santosh Thundiyil required six stitches to his head, while director Soham Shah was beaten so badly he had convulsions. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Forensic lab returns Rajesh Maru's fingers which were stuck in MRI machine

The family of Rajesh Maru, who died in a freak accident in the MRI room of Nair Hospital in January 2018, has received his fingers that were stuck in the machine for a few days and later kept at Kalina Forensic Library for almost 18 months. The 32-year-old died after being sucked into the MRI machine while he was helping an ailing relative. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover burns girl's father's bike in Vasai

The Vasai Manikpur police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly setting three bikes on fire. The bikes were parked near Krishna Township in Vasai East when the incident, recorded in a CCTV camera nearby, took place. The video footage shows a man, wearing a windcheater and shorts, walking into the residential complex and setting one bike, parked between two others, on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike. He fled the spot immediately after. (Read full story)

Mumbai Rains: No need to worry, water reserve stock will last till July 31, says BMC

There will not be additional water cut in the city as reserve stock has enough water to last till July 31, civic officials have said. The assurance comes even as water level in the lakes are depleting due to the delay in monsoon arrival in the state. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Prepare to cough up Rs 10,000 fine for illegal parking from July 7

Is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looking at making parking an additional source of revenue or is it just aiming at decongesting roads by putting an end to the illegal parking menace? Whatever it might be, from July 7 the civic body doesn't want vehicles parked on roads. After increasing parking charges, it now plans to identify roads in a 1-km radius of public parking lots and mark them as no-parking zones. People found parking in these areas would be fined anything between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 and in case of a repeat offence, vehicles would be towed away. No-parking boards would also be put up on arterial roads. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates