Twitterati left divided after photos of chocolate samosa pav goes viral

After chocolate maggi, oreo bhajiyas and chayawanprash flavoured ice-cream went viral, another hatke food has left netizens shocked and surprised. The latest addition to the list of weird food is a unique take on the classic vada pav and will definitely prompt a reaction out of you.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a pav or bun filled with chocolate sauce and a nice big samosa. While sharing the video on September 20 with a caption saying, "End is near!!" One can only relate to the caption upon seeing the video themselves.

The video was originally shared by an Instagram user on a page called 'foodie_on_enfield'. While sharing the video they wrote, "TAG CHOCOLATE LOVERS." The video shows a person lathering up chocolate sauce on the inside of a pav.

Samose ki bezatti pic.twitter.com/Mm3rPHWgnw — Rakhi ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ Pohane (@PohaneRakhi) September 21, 2020

Post which, the man person is seen placing a samosa inside it. Further, the person adds some kind of white sauce, which appears to be whipped cream, on the samosa with the clip ending abruptly. While many wondered that the samosa was a regular aloo filled snack but the person mentioned in the comments section that it had a chocolate fudge filling inside.

Netizens took to social networking sites to share their reactions. While some were upset with the fusion dish, few others showed interest in trying the chocolate samosa. One user said, "Samose ki bezatti," while a second user wrote, "But why? Was it a aloo samosa?" "I have 32 sweet teeth but this is not at all enticing me to have it," a third comment read.

Would you want to try the chocolate samosa pav?

