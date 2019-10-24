MENU

Bizarre! Two-headed snake found in China; viral video will send chills down your spine

Updated: Oct 24, 2019, 15:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

A video was shared by People's Daily of China which shows the slithering snake with two heads. Imagine coming near such a snake, you would be scared out of your wits

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Just when you think that you’ve seen it all, internet serves up something more bizarre than your wildest imagination. A two-headed snake has now been spotted in China and it is sure to creep you out.

A video was shared by People’s Daily of China which shows the slithering snake with two heads. Imagine coming near such a snake, you would be scared out of your wits. Take a look at the video here:

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed 23.6 K views and as many as 342 likes. It also gave rise to several comments with some comparing the snake to politicians and Donald Trump.

