Bizarre! Two-headed snake found in China; viral video will send chills down your spine

Just when you think that you’ve seen it all, internet serves up something more bizarre than your wildest imagination. A two-headed snake has now been spotted in China and it is sure to creep you out.

A video was shared by People’s Daily of China which shows the slithering snake with two heads. Imagine coming near such a snake, you would be scared out of your wits. Take a look at the video here:

A two-headed snake broke into a farmer's yard in Shenzhou, N China's Hebei, and escaped later. Have you ever seen any "fantastic beasts" in your life? pic.twitter.com/YKzU0IUdji — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) October 23, 2019

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed 23.6 K views and as many as 342 likes. It also gave rise to several comments with some comparing the snake to politicians and Donald Trump.

