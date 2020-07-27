Bizarre! Viral video shows man dragging alligator out of school, Tweeple amused

After a heartwarming video of a peacock eating rice from a man's palm went viral, another video featuring an alligator has left netizens shocked and surprised. A video of a man dragging an alligator out of a high school in Florida, United States, has taken netizens by storm.

The video in question was shared by a Twitter user Tori. In the video, an unbothered alligator is being dragged out of high school. While sharing the video, Tori wrote, "Whenever someone asks me what growing up in Florida was like I just show them this video." The 7-seconds video shows a man dragging an alligator by its tail.



A screengrab of the video shows the man dragging the alligator by its tail

Upon watching the video, one can see that the alligator's eyes and mouth have been closed using a tape. As the man casually drags the alligator out of the school, one can hear students shouting and cheering. Meanwhile, a Twitter user had a twist to the video.

Twitter user Gators Daily retweeted the clip and jokingly wrote, "They're robbing him of his education (sic)." The video has garnered over 1.7 million views and thousands of comments. One user said, "Gator have rights for education too! Let's riot!" while another wrote, "Now someone do a voiceover on the alligator talking shit while being dragged."

Here are some of the reactions:

What do you think of the video?

