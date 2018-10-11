Bizman, absconding after duping company of over Rs 16 lakh, arrested

crime

A 46-year-old businessman who was absconding for the last 19 years was arrested for allegedly duping a company of over Rs 16 lakh, police said Wednesday. The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, was arrested from Patna in Bihar, they said. Based on a complaint filed on February 2, 1999, a case was registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station, they added.

The complainant alleged that the accused cheated the company of Rs 16, 40,000 by submitting two forged demand drafts and taking computer parts worth the amount, a senior police officer said. On January 4, 2003, Kumar was declared as a proclaimed offender by the Patiala House Court. During interrogation, the accused revealed that in 1998, he along with his associates Anoop and Akhilesh carried out a deal with a businessman of Okhla and purchased computer parts worth Rs 16,40,000 and gave forged demand draft to the victim, the senior officer said.

The accused persons sold the computer parts and with that money, Kumar started his wholesales business of pulses, rice and oil, he said. Accused Anoop and Akhilesh were arrested in connection with the case earlier but Kumar was evading arrest, he added.

