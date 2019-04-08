IPL 2019: Ball hits stumps at 128 km/hr but bails don't dislodge, Chris Lynn survives

ipl-news

Dhawal Kulkarni bowled a pacy length ball at 128 km/hr to beat Chris Lynn and clip the leg stump, but to everyone's shock, the bail refused to dislodge from the stumps.

Bails fail to drop as the ball hits the stumps (Pic/ Twitter)

IPL 2019 has already made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. From Ravichandran Ashwin's mankading act to Lasith Malinga's undetected no-ball off the last ball in the match against RCB, controversies have not been far away from the matches this season.

The latest controversy surrounding IPL 2019, is the number of times the ball has hit the stumps without dislodging the bails.

It happened a couple of times in earlier matches of the IPL 2019 but the most bizarre incident was when it happened yesterday in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chris Lynn had even begun walking towards the dressing room but stopped when he saw that his stumps were intact.

Adding salt to Rajasthan Royals' wounds, Chris Lynn went on to score a fast 50 which proved decisive in the chase of RR's small target of 140 runs.

Twitter, expectedly, went bonkers after the incident. Here are some reactions:

Dhawal Kulkarni has castled Chris Lynn but the ball hits the stumps, the bails aren’t dislodged and ball goes to the boundary. Unfortunately those are credited as four byes.

Last Sunday Dhoni was on a duck and Jofra Archer’s ball hit the stumps but the bails didn’t fall#RRvKKR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 7, 2019

The game is so much tilted in favour of batsmen. What else a bowler can do if he doesn't get a wicket despite hitting the stumps. Light had come off & it went for 4. Chris Lynn had the rub of the green on his side & Dhawal Kulkarni could only scratch his head. #RRvKKR #IPL2019 — Gautam chauhan (@Gautamchauhan2) April 8, 2019

There is a serious relationship going on between the bails and the stumps, with the latter refusing to leave the former despite the light blinking. MS Dhoni was lucky, KL Rahul's run our and now Chris Lynn. Is there a magnet. #RRvKKR #IPL2019 — Gautam chauhan (@Gautamchauhan2) April 8, 2019

That easily was the most weirdest thing I've seen on a cricket field in a long long time. Chris Lynn inside edges Kulkarni's fast delivery on to the stumps. The leg stump moves, the bails light up but somehow it falls back into place. Wow! #KKR — Chirag Gupta (@ChiragG41) April 7, 2019

What an amazing luck Chris Lynn brought with himself. Ball hits the stumps but bail didn't fall off.#GameOn @NokiamobileIN — Prashant Sharma (@prashantDocean) April 7, 2019

