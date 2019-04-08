IPL 2019: Ball hits stumps at 128 km/hr but bails don't dislodge, Chris Lynn survives

Updated: Apr 08, 2019, 14:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Dhawal Kulkarni bowled a pacy length ball at 128 km/hr to beat Chris Lynn and clip the leg stump, but to everyone's shock, the bail refused to dislodge from the stumps.

Bails fail to drop as the ball hits the stumps (Pic/ Twitter)

IPL 2019 has already made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. From Ravichandran Ashwin's mankading act to Lasith Malinga's undetected no-ball off the last ball in the match against RCB, controversies have not been far away from the matches this season.

The latest controversy surrounding IPL 2019, is the number of times the ball has hit the stumps without dislodging the bails.

It happened a couple of times in earlier matches of the IPL 2019 but the most bizarre incident was when it happened yesterday in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajasthan Royals' Dhawal Kulkarni was bowling to Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Lynn while the KKR openers were going hammer and tongs versus the RR bowlers. In a desperate bid to break Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn's partnership, Dhawal Kulkarni bowled a pacy length ball at 128 km/hr to beat Chris Lynn and clip the leg stump, but to everyone's shock, the bail refused to dislodge from the stumps.

Chris Lynn had even begun walking towards the dressing room but stopped when he saw that his stumps were intact.

Adding salt to Rajasthan Royals' wounds, Chris Lynn went on to score a fast 50 which proved decisive in the chase of RR's small target of 140 runs.

Twitter, expectedly, went bonkers after the incident. Here are some reactions:

