BJD corporator arrested for links with mafia

A ruling BJD corporator Ranjeeta Biswal of the city civic body was arrested for her alleged link with two jailed mafia brothers, police said today. "Our investigations revealed that Biswal maintained close contacts with the mafia brothers and met them regularly in jail. She had supplied 60 rounds of ammunition to one Mrutyunjay Nayak, who was arrested last Sunday for allegedly firing at a contractor Bijay Pal at his house in Subhadrapur under Cuttack Sadar police station", said city DCP Akhileshwar Singh adding that two pistols and 29 ammunition were recovered from Nayak.

Soon after Biswal was arrested yesterday, the BJD suspended her from primary membership of the party. Prior to her election to the council of the city civic body on a BJD ticket in 2014, Ranjeeta was working as a city reporter of a vernacular daily. Biswal rejected the allegation against her and said "I have been framed by some rivals."

