BJD MP raises 'Special Focus Status' issue for Odisha in Rajya Sabha

Last month, Chief Minister Patnaik had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pitch for Odisha to be granted special category status in the aftermath of cyclone Fani

Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday raised the demand for 'special focus status' for Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, given the state's vulnerability to natural calamities.

He also demanded the addition of 'natural calamity' as one of the criteria for according special category status to states like Odisha.

Patra also claimed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already placed the demand for 'special focus state' before the Central government.

A large number of MPs, from the state cutting across the party lines, associated themselves with the issue in the Upper House.

Odisha witnessed a trail of destruction due to the cyclonic storm 'Fani', which made landfall on May 3. The state government had earlier said that a total loss of around Rs 9336.26 crore was incurred due to the calamity.

