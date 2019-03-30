BJD releases list of 18 more candidates for Odisha Assembly polls

national

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led-Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Friday released the list of 18 candidates for Assembly elections.

The BJD leaders contesting in the State Assembly polls are Maheshwar Mohanty from Puri, Bibhuti Balbantray from Jatani, Debashish Samantray from Barbati Cuttak, Chandrasarthi Behera from Cuttack Sadar, and Reena Tanty from Rengali.

The party has fielded Golekh Bihari Nayak from Jashipur, Sudam Marandi from Bangirposi, Amar Singh Tudu from Saraskana, Srinath Soren from Udala, Jiban Pradip Dash from Balasore, Ashwini Kumar Patra from Jaleswar, Brundaban Das from Badasahi, Sanjeev Mallik from Bhadrak, Parashuram Dhada from Soro, Amar Prasad Satpathy from Barachana, Dhruv Sahoo from Rajanagar, Sambit Routray from Paradeep and Bishnu Das from Tirtol.

