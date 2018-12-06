BJD to approach national, regional political outfits on women reservation

national

The decision comes after a meeting was held on Wednesday by party chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with senior leaders of the party.

Naveen Patnaik

Leaders of Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will meet all national and regional parties to discuss the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies.

The decision comes after a meeting was held on Wednesday by party chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with senior leaders of the party.

Specific leaders have been given the responsibility to meet specific parties. The said leaders will request various parties to support the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

BJD leaders will meet top leaders of seven national and 15 regional parties, including Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian National Lok Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), National Conference, People's Democratic Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party, Samajwadi Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

On Tuesday, Patnaik had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate the move to ensure one-third reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures in November.

In 2011, the Odisha Government enhanced the reservation for women in Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies to 50 per cent.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever