BJP accuses Kumaraswamy of sedition, asks people to revolt

national

In its complaint to the state DGP Neelamani N Raju, the BJP alleged that the chief minister had violated section 124(A) (relating to sedition) and other sections of the IPC

H D Kumaraswamy

The Karnataka BJP on Friday accused Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of sedition and sought action over his remark asking people to "rise in revolt" against the saffron party for its alleged attempts to destabilise the state government.

In its complaint to the state DGP Neelamani N Raju, the BJP alleged that the chief minister had violated section 124(A) (relating to sedition) and other sections of the IPC.

Holding placards and raising slogans against former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his sons, including Kumaraswamy, the BJP staged a protest near the Mysore Bank Circle, terming the chief minister's remark as a "call for anarchy."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever