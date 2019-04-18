BJP activist's son found hanging from tree in Purulia

national

Sishupal Singh (22), the son of a BJP activist and local panchayat committee member, was missing since Wednesday, Purulia Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Magharia said

Representational Image

Arsha (WB): A BJP activist's son was found hanging from a tree on Thursday morning in Arsha block of Purulia district, police said. Sishupal Singh (22), the son of a BJP activist and local panchayat committee member, was missing since Wednesday, Purulia Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Magharia said.

"A missing complaint was filed by Singh's family members Wednesday evening. He was spotted hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Senabona village around 9am by the locals, who then reported the matter to the police station," he said. It's a case of "unnatural death" and the body has been sent for post mortem, the SP said, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Last June, Dulal Kumar, a member of the saffron party, was also found hanging from a power transmission tower in Purulia district's Dava village. The state CID started an investigation into Dulal's death, following a huge protest by the BJP. Soon after, Joy Biswas was replaced by Magharia as the district superintendent of police.

Earlier this month, A body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging at the booth office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Siliguri on Thursday morning.

Locals out on their morning walk had reportedly spotted the body hanging from the booth office and alerted the police which came and took the body away for postmortem. An investigation is underway.

The deceased has reportedly been identified as Nitya Mandal who used to work as a labourer.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain termed the incident as an example of Bengal's jungle raj and asked the Election Commission to take cognizance of the matter.

