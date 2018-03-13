BJP adds dramatic twist to Rajya Sabha elections by adding fourth candidate

The BJP, yesterday, added a dramatic twist to the RS polls from Maharashtra by fielding a fourth candidate



Narayan Rane

The BJP, yesterday, added a dramatic twist to the RS polls from Maharashtra by fielding a fourth candidate. This means the polls will be held to elect six of seven candidates in the fray.

The BJP asked chairperson of state women's commission, Vijaya Rahatkar, to add her name to the list. The other three nominees are Prakash Javdekar, Narayan Rane and V Muralidhar. Sources said Congress's Kumar Ketkar and NCP's sitting MP Vandana Chavan were in the danger zone now.

Having enough strength in the Legislative Assembly to win three seats, BJP will have to rely on surplus votes from the Sena, other parties and independents. It can't win the fourth seat without defeating one of the candidates from the other parties.

