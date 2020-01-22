BJP and Congress are leaderless parties, says AAP

As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination papers for the Assembly elections on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party's National Joint Secretary Rueben Mascarenhas and national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon, both from Mumbai, spoke to mid-day from Delhi about the roadmap to winning. Political temperature in Delhi is heating up as the parties prepare for the polls scheduled for February 8. The result will be out on February 11.

The CM made headlines on Monday for not filing nomination...

AAP: The timing to file nominations is from 11 am to 3 pm but we were caught up in the rally. This stoked a small controversy but there was nothing to it, really. There was some stress on Tuesday we admit, but papers have been filed.

What is the guarantee card launched by CM?

There are two cards. One is a report card which has been given. Volunteers went house to house telling people what we have done in five years. The guarantee card is what AAP 'guarantees' the Delhiites.

It 'guarantees' clean air? The odd-even scheme saw some opposition.

The odd-even scheme is basically a firefighting scheme, it has worked and pollution levels have reduced. Thermal plants have been shut down in Delhi. There is 24/7 electricity. Pollution is coming down.

Delhi govt subsidies have been criticised, too...

We want everyone to live with dignity. The free bus ride scheme for women is about public space, and not just about travelling 'free', as critics claim. Let women go out and travel and have ownership of public spaces too. This is the larger and true picture.

Yet, women's safety remains a concern in the capital...

There is a home guard in every Delhi Transport Corporation bus. We go to the grassroots and realise that an attitude change is needed. Students in govt schools take a pledge about never misbehaving with the girls. This is part of the education system. The transformation has to be ingrained and constantly reinforced.

AAP will contest Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation polls in April. You had a crushing defeat in the Maharashtra polls...

We are making an entry, getting a foot in the door with the polls. There may have been some success in Navi Mumbai and some good work too, but reports also reveal huge corruption. What AAP is giving the people is an alternate and the Delhi model of governance.

In Delhi, BJP has fielded young Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal...

Basically, the BJP is a leaderless, faceless party in Delhi. I would say the same for the Congress. Who is their CM candidate? People asked for water, we gave them water, we gave them electricity. So, the Opposition is issueless for now. We will see AAP record a sweeping victory next month.

