BJP announces 3 candidates for Maha MLC polls
It has fielded Ramdas Aambatkar from Wardha-cum-Chandrapur-cum-Gadchiroli, Pravin Pote Patil from Amravati and Suresh Dhas from Osmanabad-cum-Latur-cum-Beed, the party said in a statement
Representational Image
The polls will be held in local authorities constituencies of the state.
