BJP announces 3 candidates for Maha MLC polls

The BJP today announced the names of its candidates for biennial elections to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra. It has fielded Ramdas Aambatkar from Wardha-cum-Chandrapur-cum-Gadchiroli, Pravin Pote Patil from Amravati and Suresh Dhas from Osmanabad-cum-Latur-cum-Beed, the party said in a statement.

The polls will be held in local authorities constituencies of the state.

