BJP announces protests over 'denial' of permission to Amit Shah's rally in Bengal

national

Amit Shah's rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadhavpur, which goes to the polls on May 19 in the last phase, but the permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Accusing the West Bengal government of not allowing its president Amit Shah's rally in Jadhavpur, the BJP said on Monday the Election Commission has become a "mute spectator" to the Trinamool Congress's alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party. BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests and also move the EC.

BJP President Amit Shah to address 3 public rallies in West Bengal today - in Kolkata, Jadavpur and North 24 Parganas. #LokSabhaElections2019 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/K0b5T4NLoN — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

Amit Shah denied permission to hold rally in Jadavpur & denied permission to land chopper.



Yesterday TMC goons were seen with illegal arms threatening the Voters during voting.



Few days back a lady was arrested for photoshopping Mamta Banerjee.



Still Democracy is cool & safe. pic.twitter.com/jTiBJG2i7I — Chowkidar Piyush (@PiyushSinghk) May 13, 2019

Amit Shah's rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadhavpur, which goes to the polls on May 19 in the last phase, but the permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, he said. Subsequently, the permission for Shah's chopper to land was also withdrawn, Baluni said. "It is unfortunate that the EC has become a mute spectator to all this and also use of violence by the TMC in the state," he said.

BJP sources: Party President Amit Shah denied permission to hold road show in Jadavpur, also denied permission to land chopper. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yb0VDh8ci4 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

Amit shah ji today schedule pic.twitter.com/HAScJmK41Y — Chowkidar Harish Chawla (@harishchawla49) May 13, 2019

He alleged the ruling party in Bengal was using undemocratic means to target the BJP. Nine seats will go to polls in the last phase of the general election. BJP President Amit Shah recently attacked the Congress party over its leader Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.Shah asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi whether the matter had ended with Pitroda tendering an apology for "justifying" the Sikh killings. Shah asserted that the Narendra Modi government had ensured justice to the families of the 1984 riot victims. "It was the Modi government which ensured sending those involved in anti-Sikh riots behind bars," said Shah, adding that compensation was also given to the families of the victims.

#Correction BJP sources: Party President Amit Shah denied permission to hold rally* in Jadavpur, also denied permission to land chopper. https://t.co/ToFeR3xB4w — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

Addressing a poll rally in favour of BJP nominee and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, Shah said, "Recently a question was asked to Rahul Gandhi's guru (Pitroda) on 1984 riots, to which he said 'hua to hua' (what happened, happened). What was inside Congress party's heart was uttered by Pitroda. "The Congress president is asking Pitroda to apologise (for the remark). I want to ask the Congress president whether the matter has ended with an apology by your leader who justified the Sikh genocide. "Had there been any intention of the Congress to give justice in 1984 riots, the accused would have been behind the bars and compensation would have been given to the families of victims. But congress party had always ignored the 1984 riots," said Amit Shah.

Top Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies