BJP assured Amit Shah is doing well and will be discharged soon

Amit Shah informed people on twitter that he was admitted in AIIMS for swine flu on Wednesday. Recently, BJP assured that he is recovering from the illness and will be discharged soon.

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah, who has been admitted to AIIMS for treatment of swine flu, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said on Thursday. Shah had informed people about his illness on Wednesday in a tweet.

"National President of BJP, Amit Shah Ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks, everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said.

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the hospital said. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey visited AIIMS on Thursday morning to inquire about Shah's health.

Later in the day, Union ministers JP Nadda and Anupriya Patel, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and other leaders visited him. According to AIIMS sources, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues. He was admitted to the old private ward. Union minister Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders visited AIIMS on Wednesday night.

