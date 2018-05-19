BJP baffled as it lacks numbers, says Congress
The party also objected to the appointment of a BJP MLA as the pro-tem speaker ahead of the confidence vote scheduled to take place today
Congress senior leaders Gulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gehlot with others march towards Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, on Friday. Pic/PTI
Hailing the Supreme Court's order of holding floor test in the Karnataka assembly as "historic", the Congress accused the BJP of being "baffled" and "frustrated", as it lacked numbers to prove majority and objected to the appointment of a BJP MLA as the pro-tem speaker ahead of the confidence vote on Saturday.
Addressing the media, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that a "senior most" legislator from any party should be appointed as the pro-tem speaker "as per convention". According to the Congress, its eight-time MLA R V Deshpande is the senior most lawmaker in the assembly. "It is a historic interim order by the apex court. It is historic because directly, with this degree of specificity it is raised for the first time, the extent of rights and discretion of the governor to call 'A' or 'B' for government formation immediately after the election," Singhvi said.
To a question that the BJP has accused the Congress of being "baffled and frustrated" to retain power in the southern state, Singhvi said it was "ironical and funny" for the NDA major to have said so "in the face of defeat".
Cong objects to appointment of Bopaiah
The Congress took strong objection to the appointment of BJP MLA K G Bopaiah as the pro-tem speaker ahead of Saturday's floor test in Karnataka, alleging he was "dented and tainted" as strictures were passed against him and moved court against Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision. Raising questions over Vala's move to appoint him, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said according to convention, the senior-most MLA is appointed the pro-tem speaker.
Cong workers detained
A group of Congress workers on Friday assembled outside the home of the Karnataka Governor and shouted slogans against him following which 30 of them were detained. They were protesting against Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form the government.
