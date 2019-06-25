BJP bags first zila parishad in West Bengal

national

The BJP bagged its first zila parishad on Monday in South Dinajpur, West Bengal

Pic/ANI

The BJP bagged its first zila parishad in West Bengal on Monday as they got most members of the Trinamool Congress-run rural body on board.

BJP leader Mukul Roy said, “There are 18 seats in the South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad. We have 10 elected members, including the sabhadhipati, with us. Four more members are with us, but they could not come here and formally join our party.”

Bengal President of the BJP Dilip Ghosh who was also present at the event said, “There would be more defections in the days to come and we hope to secure a majority in some civic bodies of the district also.”

A Trinamool insider was quoted by The Telegraph as saying, “Ahead of the elections, Mitra’s differences with Arpita had come out in the open. However, top leaders did not listen to him. The cracks further widened after the polls as he was removed from the post of the district president and Arpita, who lost in the seat, was made the new district chief.”

