BJP Chief Amit Shah to hold series of meeting in Jabalpur June 12

Jun 11, 2018, 19:55 IST | PTI

Shah will embark on his visit after worshipping holy river Narmada

Amit Shah/ File Pic

BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a series of meetings with party leaders in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as part of his organisation tour to the state.

Shah will embark on his visit after worshipping holy river Narmada. It will be followed by meetings with the party's both election coordination committees of Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

He is also scheduled to hold discussions on various issues with the local social media volunteers of the party.

Later in the evening, as part of BJP's "Contact for Support" campaign, Shah will meet two retired Supreme Court judges P P Naolekar and Dharmadhikari in Jabalpur.

amit shahbharatiya janata partymadhya pradesh