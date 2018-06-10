BJP chief Amit Shah to unveil 100-day report card of Tripura government

Shah might also hold a meeting with the party workers on this occasion to chalk out a strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they said

Agartala: BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tripura on June 18 to unveil the 100-day report card of the state government, party sources said on Sunday.

Shah might also hold a meeting with the party workers on this occasion to chalk out a strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they said. The BJP-IPFT alliance had recorded a landslide win in assembly election earlier this year, overthrowing the 25-year-old Left Front government.

The coalition government would complete its 100 days in office on June 16. The state general secretary of the saffron party, Pratima Bhowmik, said the report card would reflect the development work done by Chief Minister Biplab Deb-led government in the first three months.

"Amit Shahji is scheduled to hold a meeting in Guwahati with all chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in the Northeast on June 18 before coming down to Tripura to release the BJP-IPFT government's performance of 100 days," she told reporters.

Deb had promised to go public with his government's 100-day report card, soon after assuming office in March. Giving details of Shah's itinerary, Bhowmik said, "There will be no public address programme by Shah on this occasion. However, he may hold a meeting with party leaders and karyakartas (workers) to draft a strategy for the upcoming general election."

Tripura has two Lok Sabha constituencies- Tripura West and the ST-reserved seat of Tripura East. Both seats are currently held by the CPI(M).