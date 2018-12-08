'BJP, Cong neck and neck in C'garh, MP; TRS likely to win in Telangana'

national

An aggregate of the exit polls predicts a clear majority for Cong in Raj but a defeat in Mizoram

Women cast their votes during Rajasthan's Assembly elections, in Jodhpur

It seems the BJP has a lot to worry about for next year's Lok Sabha elections — at least that's what the exit polls for five states point at. An aggregate of the exit polls predicts that the party might find it difficult to get a clear majority in three states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, Congress might get a clear majority, while the other two states would in all probability have a hung verdict. According to the exit polls, the Congress might lose Mizoram and TRS would retain Telangana. The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly might have a split verdict.

Meanwhile, about 67 per cent of the electorate voted in the Telangana Assembly elections on Friday as the polling ended on a peaceful note, barring minor incidents. This is the first full-fledged election in India's youngest state. In the 2014 elections held in united Andhra Pradesh, Telangana had registered a voter turnout of 68.9 per cent. The polling, which began on a dull note at 7 am, picked up after 9. Long queues of voters including women were seen especially in rural areas. Over 72.62 per cent of the 4.74 crore registered voters cast their vote by 5 pm in Rajasthan where elections were held on Friday for 199 of the 200 Assembly seats.



Telangana Caretaker CM KCR and his wife show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Telangana polls. Pics/AFP/PTI

Stars add glamour to Telangana polls

Superstars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Junior NTR and tennis ace Sania Mirza were among the top celebrities who voted in the Telangana Assembly elections on Friday. Veteran actor Krishna, his wife Vijay Nirmala, well-known director Rajamouli and actors Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Naga Babu, Srikanth, Allu Arjun, Nithin and Varun Tej also voted at various polling stations at Jubliee Hills.

Advertisers need to disclose identity: FB

In a bid to bring transparency in political advertisements in the run-up to the 2019 elections, Facebook made it compulsory for advertisers to disclose their identity and location before any such advertisement material can be run on the social media platform and Instagram. Beginning early next year, Facebook will also start showing a disclaimer on all political advertisements by providing details of those placing them.

Raje slams Yadav for body shaming her

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje demanded action against former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav for body shaming her during a rally, saying she felt insulted by his comments and the EC must take cognisance. Yadav made the comments, calling Raje fat and asking people to give her rest, while addressing a rally in Alwar on the last day of campaigning in Rajasthan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever