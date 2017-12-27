BJP, Congress spar over objectionable remark on woman MLA

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Govind Singh Rajput's alleged objectionable remark against the ruling BJP's woman lawmaker Parul Sahu has led to a face-off between the two parties

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Govind Singh Rajput's alleged objectionable remark against the ruling BJP's woman lawmaker Parul Sahu has led to a face-off between the two parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party has come out in support of Sahu and its women's wing has announced it will burn Rajput's effigy in Sagar on Wednesday.

Sahu, on the other hand, held a demonstration outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's house in Delhi on Tuesday where she was joined by other women leaders. The BJP Mahila Morcha, in a press statement issued in Bhopal, said the party condemns Rajput's objectionable remarks against Sahu, the legislator from Surkhi.

Meanwhile, women members of the Congress came out in support of Rajput. Taking a dig at Sahu, Manisha Dubey, the former secretary of the party women wing in the state, said that now a BJP legislator expects justice from the Congress. She also said that Sahu was on a meaningless rant as she faced loss of support in her area. A few days ago, Rajput, a former Congress legislator, had termed Sahu whose father is a big liquor trader the "liquor legislator". Rajput had lost to Sahu in the last assembly elections in 2013.

