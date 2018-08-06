BJP: Congress Working Committee is Corruption Wali Committee

national

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of misleading people against the government

Rahul Gandhi

Dubbing CWC as "corruption wali committee" instead of Congress Working Committee (CWC), the BJP on Saturday said every act of corruption in the country is linked with the Congress and 10, Janpath is its permanent address.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of misleading people against the government. "Every act of corruption in this country ultimately leads to the Gandhi family and those close to them. But corruption wali committee accuses others," Patra said.

