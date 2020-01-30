BJP Corporator: JW Marriot Sahar has taken public land for personal use

BJP corporator Abhijit Samant has accused JW Marriot Mumbai Sahar of not handing over about 11,000 sq m of open space as Recreational Ground (RG) for permanent and full-time use of the public.

He further claimed that the hotel had used all the FSI (floor space index) without handing over 20 per cent of RG space to the BMC Garden department. "Instead, there is a sewerage treatment plant operational in the space," he said. He also said that such violations are rampant and are being committed by two other hotels around the airport.

It was according to the new Development Plan and Development Control Provisions and Regulations (DCPR) - 2034 that these hotels have to handover 20 per cent of the space to the BMC.

"Three upscale hotels around the airport land authority have encroached on public open space. About 2.90 lakh sq feet of open space is to be handed over to the BMC by these three hotels. However, one of the hotels - JW Marriot Mumbai Sahar -- near the airport has set up a sewerage treatment plant."

The chairman of the committee, Sadanand Parab, said, "This is not the case only near the international airport but also hotels around the domestic airport are violating norms and depriving citizens of open spaces by keeping them under private use. An inquiry should be conducted into the matter and a report should be tabled at the next meeting."

When mid-day got in touch with the JW Marriot's spokesperson, they said, "We are compliant with wall local laws. Other than that we do not wish to make any further comments."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates