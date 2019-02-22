BJP dubs Arvind Kejriwal king of U-turns, Congress raps Delhi Chief Minister

national

Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Congress of not forging an alliance with his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Thursday attacked the AAP leader calling him a "king of U-turns".

Speaking to reporters, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said, "Kejriwal is king of U-turns." "It is shameful that the party which won 67 out of 70 Assembly seats was asking the Congress, which has no seats in the Assembly, for alliance," he said.

Slamming the Delhi Chief Minister, Tiwari said: "Kejriwal had come to change the politics of India but for his selfish interest he is imploring upon the Congress." Kejriwal at a public meeting on Wednesday said he was "tired" of trying to persuade the Congress to agree to an alliance with the AAP in Delhi for the national election.

Firing salvos at the AAP national convener, Tiwari said: "Why was Kejriwal entreating the Congress for an alliance today when he had initiated movement against it? "Kejriwal had earlier described the Congress mother of all corruption and also pledged to dislodge it from the power," he said, adding the people of Delhi are watching his U-turns closely and they very well understand it.

"They will give a befitting reply in the elections because the AAP's image is worse than the Congress," the BJP MP from northeast Delhi said. Tiwari termed the AAP's 4-year rule as fraud upon the people. "When he did not intend to fulfill the promises then why did he make promises to the people of Delhi, Tiwari said.

Hitting out at the AAP government, Tiwari said: "Kejriwal has failed on all the fronts -- be it education and medical services." Delhi Congress chief and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also hit out at the AAP leader saying: "When did AAP ever come to us? If he (Kejriwal) wants an alliance, then he should directly speak to me."

