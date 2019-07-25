BJP eyeing Madhya Pradesh after Karnataka?

national

Kamal Nath govt can be toppled in 24 hours if top brass gives the order, says BJP leader

Kamal Nath

Bhopal: A day after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, Congress and BJP got into a scuffle in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, after which Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that if needed, the opposition can move no confidence motion."

Speaking in the Assembly, Nath, while pointing to his party MLAs, said, "None of the MLAs sitting here are for sale. Kamal Nath's government will run for five years in full force."

In reply, Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said if directed by his party's top brass, the government won't last even 24 hours. "If there will be an order from number 1 and number 2 above us, your government won't last for even 24 hours," the BJP leader said. "Your number 1 and number 2 are intelligent, that's why they are not giving an order. If you wish, you can move no confidence motion," Nath retorted.

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said, "We will not cause the fall of government here (MP). Congress leaders themselves have been responsible for the fall of their governments.

Meanwhile, in a rude jolt to the BJP in MP, two of its MLAs — Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol, both former Congressmen, — backed the Congress government during voting on a bill in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates