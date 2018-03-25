BJP eyes 21 seats from North East in 2019 polls
Gearing up for the next general election, BJP President Amit Shah set a target of 21 seats out of 25 parliamentary constituencies from northeast in Lok Sabha polls in 2019
Amit Shah. Pic/PTI
Addressing a rally of BJP booth unit chiefs here, he asked the party members to work towards achieving this target. "I want to give a target for 2019 polls. We want to win more than 21 seats out of 25 seats from North East," Shah said in the rally.
Shah added that the party won eight seats from the region during last Lok Sabha polls in 2014. The BJP needs to win maximum number of seats from northeast to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that development of the region continues.
The party chief also asked the Assam BJP unit to expand the network and appoint 'Page Pramukh' or in-charge of each page of the electoral list.
N Chandrababu Naidu
'TDP chief's criticism untrue'
In his attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his decision to break ties with BJP, Amit Shah said the Andhra Pradesh chief minister's move was guided by political consideration and not development concerns, and dubbed his criticism of the Centre as "untrue".
