BJP has lied on COVID-19, GDP and Chinese aggression, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that "BJP has institutionalised lies" and stated that the party is fudging data on coronavirus and related deaths, Gross Domestic Product figures and the recent standoff with China. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting the testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price."



The tweet by the Congress leader also had an article by an international publication attached to it.

On Friday, Gandhi had targeted the Centre over the India-China standoff in a few minutes long video stating since 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "constant blunders and indiscretions" have fundamentally weakened the country.



Over the past few weeksm the Gandhi scion has been attacking the Central government over various issues including COVID-19, Ladakh stand-off, migrant labourers and the state of the nation's economy.

