BJP hints it won't part with home, UD departments

While CM Devendra Fadnavis says talks between the allies haven't started yet, the Shiv Sena is expected to bargain hard. File pic

Next week, the city will see an intense power struggle. While the Sena will seek a bigger, better and lucrative share of power, the BJP aims to play it cool and get away without much damage. CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday told mid-day he will welcome a Sena deputy CM and that Amit Shah will participate in power-sharing talks.

Sena insiders on Friday said the party may not immediately insist on having the CM's post, but added that the claim is on the way, even if it does not really land on the sixth floor of the Mantralaya. BJP sources responded, saying the Sena's aggression is more to keep its cadre energised.

In any case, the Sena is expected to be the one to set the ball formally rolling, by tabling an equal power-sharing proposal at a legislative party meet today. Fadnavis, who is likely to lead the BJP's second consecutive government in the state, said talks between the allies haven't started yet.

"We will be talk about sharing power soon," he said at his residence Varsha on Friday evening. "Let the Sena come up with their suggestions. The people have elected the alliance for giving good governance together. We will sort everything out amicably."

He reiterated the offer of the deputy CM's post to the Sena. "I have said it on record many times," he said, adding that he would welcome anyone – Aaditya Thackeray or an MLA of the Sena's choice – for the post.

What if the Sena – if it agrees to take the Dy CM's post – also asks for lucrative departments like home, urban development (both held by Fadnavis) and revenue (headed by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil)? Fadnavis did not give a direct reply, only saying that the matter will be decided when the parties meet formally. He, however, added that BJP's national president Amit Shah will also participate in the talks with Sena.

But a senior BJP minister told mid-day that the party will not part with the above portfolios but instead offer Sena some other departments in addition to its existing portfolios. Sena sources responded that if its demand for the home department is rejected, it will have to be compensated with at least two junior ministers in the all-important portfolio. It earlier held the home (rural) department.

The Sena is understood to have decided on structuring the council of ministers based on a 50:50 formula, the one the partners had between 1995-1999 when the BJP, then lesser in strength, was given home, water resources, rural development, civil supplies, public health, transport, public works, finance and planning but not revenue and urban

development.

Traditionally, the CM keeps urban development with him. The same formula was adopted by successive Congress and NCP governments, which later changed in favour of the NCP, when it won more seats in 2004. Then the Sharad Pawar-led party had given up the demand for CMO, but took more departments from the Congress, some of which were returned when the later won more seats.

However, BJP insiders said the difference in the number of seats for BJP and Sena in 1995 was negligible, and hence, the power equation was skewed in favour of the BJP while the Sena kept the CM's post.

"The same formula cannot be applied this time because we almost have twice the number of seats than them," a BJP leader said. "In 2014, we had 122, which was way ahead of the Sena's 63. This time, we have 105 and the Sena has 54. So, the equation remains almost the same."

As far as home department is concerned, Fadnavis in 2014 set the practice of giving home to the ally aside because he is of a firm opinion that the CM should keep the portfolio as power vested in the top position was ultimate in running the show effectively. Also, the Sena, which joined the BJP government a month after its formation in 2014, wasn't in a demanding position then. The Sena feels that the situation is reversed now.

Along with home, the CM in 2014 kept several important portfolios with him and deputed trusted juniors to assist him. And when he gave some public-related departments to the Sena, he ensured that the Sena's cabinet ministers were kept in check by BJP's juniors.

This time around, the Sena wants this remote control regime to end and take full charge of departments at its disposal. It is expected to ask for lucrative political positions in state-run corporations and boards with Cabinet and Minister of State ranks.

Asked about increased demand for ministerial berths, Fadnavis's reply was cryptic when he said independents, including those close to the Congress and NCP leadership, are in touch with him.

"BJP rebels have extended unconditional support," he said. "We will have at least 15 independents and rebels on BJP's side. Others are more than happy to join us. The Sena will have its own share of rebels and independents."

Palghar district's Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur called Fadnavis on Friday to know when he should send him a letter of support. Thakur has three MLAs. Nevasa MLA Shankarrao Gadakh, Badnera's Ravi Rana, Melghat's Rajkumar Patel and Achalpur's Bacchu Kadu are also in talks with Fadnavis.

Kolhapur district's Jan Surajya Paksha Chief and MLA Vinay Kore has assured the CM his party's support. Independent winner from Karmala, Sanjay Patil, and Barshi's Rajendra Raut are also expected to join hands with BJP.

Asked about BJP's below-par performance, Fadnavis said the party had scored more in terms of vote share and strike rate. "Considering the number of seats we contested, we have increased our vote share," he said. "In 2014, we got 29.1 per cent of all votes fighting 260 segments, but this time we got 25.7 per cent of all votes from just 164 seats. We won 75 per cent of the seats in rural Maharashtra contrary to the claim that we are an urban party. This means Jal Yukta Shivar and measures to mitigate drought and agrarian crisis appealed to the farmers."

Fadnavis added that the BJP meet to elect him as the leader of the legislative party will happen after Diwali and the swearing-in in the first week of November.

124

No. of seats that the Shiv Sena contested

56

No. of seats that the Shiv Sena won

