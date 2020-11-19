Mumbai: BJP irked by re-appointment of 'controversial' CEO

The appointment of Atul Pimple as CEO of Dahanu Municipal Council is likely to trigger a fresh war of words between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and opposition — the BJP.

Corruption plaints

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a protest tomorrow against the government's decision to appoint Pimple as CEO, on the grounds that the officer was transferred from this post itself, allegedly on complaints of corruption and irregularities.

According to reports, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' close aide Ravindra Chavan will lead the protest. Chavan was minister in the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena government and has been given the responsibility of Palghar district by the party.

Bharat Rajput, president of the Dahanu Municipal Council, speaking to mid-day said, "The previous tenure of Pimple has been controversial. Local people are upset with the reappointment of Pimple. To give a voice to citizens' anger, the BJP has organized the protest against the government for appointing a controversial officer like Pimple as CEO of Dahanu Municipal Council."

Not new

The BJP-Pimple tussle is not new to the town and administration. In 2016, then leader of the opposition in the municipal council, Rajput, had levelled charges of corruption and irregularities against Pimple. The local BJP MLAs and MP too had come out in support of Rajput. Following several complaints against the CEO, the erstwhile BJP government had ordered an inquiry against Pimple and accordingly the officer was transferred.

But with the change in guard at the state — MVA government coming to power — in May 2020 Pimple was again appointed CEO of the Dahanu Municipal Council. A BJP leader said as it was then the lockdown, they could not protest due to the restrictions.

Despite repeated attempts, Pimple did not respond to the calls or text messages sent to him.

