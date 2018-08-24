BJP is trying to politicise Atalji's death, says niece Karuna Shukla

national

Congress leader Karuna Shukla who is also the niece of Atalji has accused the Modi government and Chhattisgarh BJP of politicising the matter in view of the upcoming elections.

Just as BJP leaders are busy in immersing the ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee a week after his demise, his niece and Congress leader Karuna Shukla has accused the Modi government and Chhattisgarh BJP of politicising the matter in view of the upcoming elections.

Questioning BJP's move to launch schemes and names places after Vajpayee, Shukla told a news channel, "Atal ji was above party lines; he was a leader of the country. I'm upset because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in power at the Centre for the last four-and-a-half years, and Chief Minister Raman Singh has been in power in Chhattisgarh for the last 15 years. In the past four-and-a-half years, how did Singh, Modi, and their respective Cabinets not think about Atal ji?"

"He had been conferred a Bharat Ratna. They could have named streets after him then without drawing any flak. I ma upset and saddened because of this," she said. Shukla further said, "As far as Raman and the Chhattisgarh BJP are concerned, they are selfish, and play power politics. By politicising Atal ji's death, they want to win the 2018 assembly elections. But the public knows about their politics."

