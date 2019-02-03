BJP lashes out at Mamata Banerjee, calls her government undemocratic, fascist

national

Referring to Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata rally attended by several opposition parties, Prasad said they accused us of being undemocratic but today's incident was another glaring case of an "undemocratic, fascist behaviour" of the TMC

The BJP on Sunday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly denying permission to land Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper in Uttar Dinajpur and dubbed her government as "undemocratic" and "fascist".

"It is deeply regrettable and condemnable. The true to the undemocratic record of Trinamool Congress and its leader Mamata Banerjee, today the helicopter of Yogi Adityanath, who had gone to campaign for the party, was not allowed to land in Dinajpur area of West Bengal where he was to address two rallies," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

Adityanath was scheduled to address two rallies at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district and Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, but the saffron party accused the West Bengal government of denying permission to his helicopter to land. He later addressed the gathering through mobile phone.

"It has not happened for the first time. The helicopter of our national President Amit Sah was also not allowed to land. Earlier, the entire yatra of the BJP was stopped. What is happening in Bengal?" the BJP leader asked.

"And all the opposition parties are silent," he said.

He alleged that chief of the country's ruling party was not being allowed to hold rallies and the Prime Minister's meeting was disturbed.

"The only reason is panic and the sense of fear in Trinamool Congress. All the rallies of BJP leaders are drawing massive crowd and the Bengal is gearing for a change," he said.

The senior BJP leader also urged the Election Commission to take due notice of the incidents in West Bengal.

"Nothing can be more regrettable and condemnable that in India the ruling party's leaders are not allowed to campaign by rank abuse and police powers. This is plainly unacceptable," he said, adding that this kind of crushing of contrary opinion Bengal has never tolerated.

