BJP lauds PM Narendra Modi for pro-farmers initiatives

The BJP National Executive on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives to raise Minimum Support Price (MSP), Soil Health Card scheme and Fasal Bima Yojana for the welfare of farmers.

"The NDA government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving in the direction to double farmers' income by taking several initiatives. The National Executive hailed the Prime Minister for his vision," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on the first day of the two-day National Executive meet.

Mentioning the steps taken by Modi government for the welfare of farmers, Chouhan said the government took up 99 pending irrigation schemes of which 18 have been completed, 80 per cent work of 47 schemes have also been done and the rest are under progress.

"The government through its initiative has created 70 lakh hectares of new irrigated land. The river linking project has gained pace and 15 crore farmers have been benefited through Soil Health Card scheme.

"This government increased the MSP (to the level) which farmers had never imagined. To sell farmers' products, the government formed better purchasing system. To protect farmers from natural calamities, the government through Fasal Bima Yojana is providing maximum relief to the farmers," he said.

The BJP appreciation for the Prime Minister on the farmers' issue comes in the backdrop of Wednesday's farmers' march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament against the government's "anti-people policies" and in view of their decision to hold a "long march" to the national capital in November.

