BJP leader arrested in Bengal for 'involvement' in daughter's abduction

Kolkata: A BJP leader in West Bengal's Birbhum district was arrested, along with two others, on Sunday for allegedly being involved in the abduction of his daughter, police said. Suprabhat Batabyal, who had crossed over to the BJP from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress about five months back, was taken into custody following prima facie evidence of his link-up with the abduction which had triggered violence in the area, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bolpur, Tanmoy Sarkar said.

The 22-year-old woman, allegedly kidnapped by the two armed youths on Thursday, was rescued from the railway station in North Dinajpur district on Sunday.

"We got a tip off, following which a joint team of Birbhum and north Dinajpur district police traced her at the railway station," Sarkar told media persons.

He said the woman, who is a school teacher, was fine and the police were talking to her to find out the exact course of events.

"Apart from the two youths involved in the abduction, we have arrested the girl's father as there were prima facie evidence of her link with the happenings. The motive could be both related to family happenings and political expediency.

"A particular political party (Trinamool) was maligned after the incident. Thee was also much violence including an attack on the local legislator," said a police officer.

Following the alleged abduction, the BJP had blamed the Trinamool, saying it was trying to put pressure on Batabyal to return to its fold.

The BJP activists had blockaded the vital Suri-Katwa road since Thursday night. Tyres were burnt on the roads and on Saturday, a group of people damaged Labhpur legislator Monirul Islam's vehicle and chased him, forcing him to take shelter in the Labhpur police station.

The mob, wielding rods and sticks, pelted stones at the police station, following which police carried out a baton charge to control the situation.

A total of 12 people were arrested and cases have been slapped against 151 people. The BJP, however, described Batabyal's arrest as a "political conspiracy".

"Instead of arresting the real culprits, the police were enacting a drama to frame Batabyal," Birbhum district BJP president Ramkrishna Roy said. The BJP took out processions at Labhpur to protest Batabyal's arrest.

