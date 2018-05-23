BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son dies of heart attack

Vaishnav was pursuing his MBBS and was in the second year of the course

Bandaru Dattatreya. Pic/AFP

Musheerabad: BJP MP and former Union Minister, Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son Vaishnav died of a heart attack on Wednesday. Vaishnav was pursuing his MBBS and was in the second year of the course.

He complained of a pain in his chest at midnight and was immediately rushed to Gurunanaka Care Hospital in Musheerabad where he breathed his last.

