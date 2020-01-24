Search

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya calls labourers eating poha, gets trolled on Twitter

Updated: Jan 24, 2020, 13:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Indore

In a seminar held in support of the Citizen Amendment Act in Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that he suspected that the labourers working in his house to be Bangladeshis, by their 'strange' eating habit

Kailash Vijayvargiya
Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has invited the ire of the Twitterati for his recent comments on some labourers working in his house and on their eating habits.

In a seminar held in support of the Citizen Amendment Act in Indore on Thursday, the BJP national general secretary has said that he suspected that the labourers working in his house to be Bangladeshis. He raised his suspicion as the labourers were eating poha (flattened rice), which he found to be 'strange'.

When questioned by reporters, Vijayvargiya was quoted by PTI, saying , "I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. "I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people."

Tweeted by PTI on its official account, the comment received flak from the netizens with many trolling the leader

Speaking at the seminar, Vijayvargiya also claimed that a Bangladeshi terrorist was keeping a watch on him for the last one and a half years. "Whenever I go out, six armed security personnel follow me. What is happening in this country? Will outside people enter and spread so much terror?" he asked. "Don't get confused by rumours. The CAA is in the interest of the country. ," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Trending video
Mumbai 24X7 gets a thumbs up ahead of D-Day

Mumbai 24X7 gets a thumbs up ahead of D-Day