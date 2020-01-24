BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya calls labourers eating poha, gets trolled on Twitter

Indore: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has invited the ire of the Twitterati for his recent comments on some labourers working in his house and on their eating habits.

In a seminar held in support of the Citizen Amendment Act in Indore on Thursday, the BJP national general secretary has said that he suspected that the labourers working in his house to be Bangladeshis. He raised his suspicion as the labourers were eating poha (flattened rice), which he found to be 'strange'.

When questioned by reporters, Vijayvargiya was quoted by PTI, saying , "I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. "I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people."

Tweeted by PTI on its official account, the comment received flak from the netizens with many trolling the leader

The other day I saw an Uber driver drinking Frooti. I think he's stuck in the 90s. — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 24, 2020

In Maharashtra we have poha every alternate day.

Not just for breakfast but sometimes evening snack and chiwda which lasts.



Is this some joke?#FridayThoughts — Kshitish Jeurkar (@Kshitwitt) January 24, 2020

I eat poha every other day, it's cheap and tasty... I'm a bangladeshi now... ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ — Avatar_Aang (@the_aang1) January 24, 2020

Consuming poha, that's Indori to the core ðÂÂÂ — Veer Sorrykar ðÂÂÂ (@sorry_kar) January 23, 2020

True,yesterday I saw my Barber ordered a Pizza..I am sure he is Italian..ðÂÂÂ — The Hitman à¦Â à¦¸à¦®à§Âà§Âà¦¾ (@TheHitm07855496) January 24, 2020

I love noodles. Please dont brand me Chinese! — Anonymous Entity (@azatrump) January 24, 2020

Speaking at the seminar, Vijayvargiya also claimed that a Bangladeshi terrorist was keeping a watch on him for the last one and a half years. "Whenever I go out, six armed security personnel follow me. What is happening in this country? Will outside people enter and spread so much terror?" he asked. "Don't get confused by rumours. The CAA is in the interest of the country. ," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

