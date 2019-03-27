BJP leader likens Rahul-Priyanka to Ravan-Surpanakha

national

Rajasthan BJP vice-president Gyan Dev Ahuja compared Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Ravana and Surpanakha

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Pic/ Twitter

Rajasthan BJP vice-president Gyan Dev Ahuja said Congress president Rahul Gandhi is taking help at this "hour of need" from his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, just like Ravan sought Surpanakha's help in the Treta era.



Addressing a public gathering at Munda in Alwar district on Tuesday, Ahuja said "According to Hindu mythology, the first era was Satyug in which Hiranakashyap took the help of his sister Holika after getting into trouble. In the Treta era, Ravana sought Surpanakha's help. Similarly, in Kalyug, Baba Rahul Gandhi is taking the assistance of his sister Priyanka in the hour of crisis. I don't need to say much but we all know what happened to Holika and Surpanakha."



Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Ahuja claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created such a situation that Rahul and Priyanka are being forced to visit temples. "The family which was completely atheist is now becoming a believer for the sake of politics but the public will not fall for their tricks," he added.



Rajasthan will go to polls on April 29 and May 6, while counting of votes will take place on May 23.

